Federal eviction moratorium ends: what does it mean for the Tri-State?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Almost a year after it was put in place to protect tenants affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC’s moratorium on evictions ended Saturday night.

For hundreds of thousands of tenants across the country, including some in the Tri-State, that means even more housing insecurity and an uncertain future.

Evansville City Councilman Alex Burton says people were experiencing these issues even before the moratorium ended, adding that it’s important that families have “their best wellbeing” and can land somewhere. Burton adds several constituents have reached out to him for advice. Burton says he’s telling people to reach out to their township trustees and local organizations like Aurora and CAPE.

Evansville Metropolitan Development Director Kelley Coures says people who are experiencing issues as a result of the pandemic can also apply for state and local funding. Coures says people can go online or call 211 for assistance applying for help.

However, Coures and other local leaders say the moratorium’s demise could only add to the existing problem finding affordable housing in Evansville. Coures notes that there will be a gap between the number of people looking for affordable housing and the number of those units until a fully-funded housing voucher program exists, even with new units being built.

Rev. Gerald Arnold from the Evansville NAACP says the problem has been growing since he was involved with housing counseling decades ago. While it’s unclear just how many people will be affected, leaders say it’s important for tenants to know and understand their rights.