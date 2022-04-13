OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – A federal grand jury in Louisville returned a superseding indictment on April 5 charging 13 Kentucky residents with running large scale drug trafficking operations in the Owensboro area.

According to court documents, the following defendants are charged with engaging in two conspiracies to distribute methamphetamine in Daviess County and elsewhere:

Prince Northington, 37, of Owensboro

Barri B. Brown, 35, of Hopkinsville

Andrew Derington, 33 of Owensboro

Trenton Brown, 27, of Owensboro

Ryan Bean, 36, of Owensboro

Christopher Vasquez, 39, of Owensboro

Brittany Swihart, 34, of Owensboro

Christopher Williams, 40, of Owensboro

Avery Green, 25, of Owensboro

Cedric Swanagan, 35, of Owensboro

Nicole Toliver, 27, of Owensboro

Courtland Reed, 30, of Louisville

Birdie Lawless, 28, of Owensboro

Each of the defendants is charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bari B. Brown is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Green and Toliver are also each charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

If convicted, the defendants face a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and maximum penalty of life in prison.