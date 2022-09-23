EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A federal grand jury in Evansville returned a superseding indictment charging Arcinial Montreal Watt, 34, and Jazmynn Alaina Brown, 24 with federal crimes including conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death, conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury and possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, Watt obtained significant quantities of fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills from an unknown source of supply and stored those pills inside a bedroom he shared with his girlfriend, Brown, at her residence on East Sycamore Street in Evansville. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Watt further supplied Brown with fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills that Brown would sell to her own customers.

Police were called to the residence on October 27, 2021, to reports of a three-year-old, later identified as Kamari Opperman, who wasn’t breathing. During the 911 call, the grandmother, Amber Opperman, said the child had taken a fentanyl-laced pill the day before, but the child’s mother, Makaylee Opperman, had not taken the toddler to a hospital.

Police say a one-year-old girl also accessed a quantity of fentanyl-laced pills stored by Brown inside the bedroom and was placed on a NARCAN drip. The one-year-old girl survived, but Kamari Opperman was pronounced dead the following day.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, over 5,000 fentanyl-laced counterfeit pills were seized as well as a firearm and over $30,000.

“This did not need to happen. A toddler is dead, and a baby was hospitalized because of the greed and utter disregard for human life displayed by those who traffic deadly drugs in our community,” said Zachary A. Myers, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “The serious charges announced today demonstrate that federal law enforcement and our local partners are determined to hold criminals accountable for pushing poison on our streets.”

If convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death or serious bodily injury, Watt and Brown face 20-years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000 and at least 5 years supervised release. If convicted of possession with the intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, Watt faces 10-years to life in prison, a fine of up to $10,000,000. and at least 5 years supervised release.