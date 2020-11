Federal jury trials suspended in Indiana’s Southern District

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (AP) Federal jury trials have been suspended through at least late January in Indiana’s Southern District as coronavirus cases continue to surge statewide.

An order sent Friday by Chief Judge Jane E. Magnus-Stinson suspends all in-person jury trials in all divisions of the U.S. District Court Southern District of Indiana until at least Jan. 25. The Southern District has courts in Indianapolis, Terre Haute, Evansville and New Albany.

The District Court’s order came the same day Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a new executive order reinstating limits on crowd sizes for nearly every Indiana county starting Sunday following weeks of surging COVID-19 cases.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 15, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: