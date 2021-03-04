Federal lawsuit against USI alleges discrimination due to a medical condition

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A federal lawsuit, filed against the University of Southern Indiana, claims the university discriminated against Seth Pressler due to a medical condition.

Pressler is a USI student who struggles with Tourette Syndrome. He was told to leave campus back in October due to public safety reports. Pressler continued his studies online, but before he went back home, Pressler shared his side of the story with Eyewitness News.

Thousands of USI students rallied around Pressler, signing this petition.

(This was originally published March 4, 2021)