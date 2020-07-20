Feed Evansville event draws hundreds of families

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Large crowds visited Hartke Pool Monday to get dairy and produce boxes for their families.

Feed Evansville hosted the event, which one of several being held this week for residents to get food.

Feed Evansville was created to help fight food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic.

They are offering grocery pick-up and delivery services every week. The organization says

they just want to offer help to the community in need.

“I don’t feel like its a nice thing we’re doing, I don’t feel like it’s something we’re doing to help people. I feel like it’s our duty and I feel like we’re walking next to people and were just being in community with people. We’re not really helping people, we’re being a resource for needs,” Lisa Vaughn, Feed Evansville co-chair, said.

Feed Evansville events this week:

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)

