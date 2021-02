EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — According to Noah Stubbs, communications director for Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, this week’s Feed Evansville food distribution giveaway has been moved to Friday, February 12.

The giveaway will be at Hartke Pool from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. or while supplies last.

(This story was originally published on February 10, 2021)