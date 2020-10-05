Feed Evansville hosting community food share

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Local organization Feed Evansville is hosting another community food share in Evansville Monday evening at the Hartke Pool parking lot off the Lloyd Expressway.

Feed Evansville usually hands out 1,000 food boxes until 5:00 p.m. but officials say the food distribution truck arrived late Monday and volunteers will be handing out food until supplies run out.

Feed Evansville will return to normal distribution hours October 12.

