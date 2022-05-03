EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Feed Evansville has been constantly providing meals throughout the community but they did it on a larger scale on May 3. The organization held a drive-thru event for families at Hartke Pool.

Families received items like ground beef, milk, produce and canned food. Enough boxes were packed to serve 500 families.

“The misconception was there wasn’t food insecurity prior to COVID, ell we were at a 14 percent food insecurity rate,” says Feed Evansville spokesperson Lisa Vaughan. “We’ve actually have risen to a 20 percent food insecurity rate and COVID has just shined a light on the issue that we have had in our Tri-State area.”

Feed Evansville partnered with Fifth Third Bank to host the drive-thru event.