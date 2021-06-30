FEED Evansville program has come to an end

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Feed Evansville wraps up it’s final weekly food give-away at Hartke Pool. Organizer say there are still ways to get help even though the program is ending.

The program was created in March 2020 to help with food insecurity as part of Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s Reopening Task Force. Feed Evansville is now transitioning into the Evansville Commission on Food Security.

This will make sure resources like education, eligibility requirements and transportation are all available to everyone moving forward. Mayor Winnecke stopped by Wednesday with pizzas for the volunteers.

“Just wanted to come out and really thank the volunteers. I mean, if you think about the work that has been done, really the extraordinary work that has been done the last 15 or 16 months by community volunteers, they have given their time week in and week out to make sure that our friends and neighbors that need it the most have assistance.”

Organizers say they will now go to select neighborhoods in the city to distribute food. Since June of last year, Feed Evansville organizers estimate they have given out close to 200,000 food boxes.