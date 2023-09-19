HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Feed Evansville will be hosting a free family style dinner for 1,000 community members next month.

The event is called The Longest Table, and the organization is currently seeking sponsors and volunteers. Gretchen Ross sat down with Lisa Vaughn to discuss the event on Eyewitness News Daybreak. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

The Longest Table will be held on October 15 at 4 p.m. at Riverside Drive. To register for the event, visit the Eventbrite page.