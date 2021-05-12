Feed Seniors Now and local organizations help feed those in need

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)-Volunteers with Feed Seniors Now in collaboration with several area businesses and organizations will be helping to deliver nearly two weeks worth of meals to more than two hundred senior citizens throughout Daviess and Henderson counties.

There are two different start times at two locations.

The first starts at 8 a.m. at the Owensboro Christian Church on New Hartford Road.

Volunteers who are helping deliver the meals will pull their car around the back of the building to be loaded.

The drivers will then receive a list of the seniors they will deliver to.



Henderson volunteers will meet at Independence Bank on Green Street to pickup meals and deliver to senior citizens living in Henderson at 9:30.

(This story was originally published May 12, 2021)