HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Corn and soybean fields surround the Tri-State, with agriculture driving our economy and culture.

As the harvest season comes to an end, Eyewitness News is showcasing some of the farm families who work to feed the region and the world. This week, we sat down with Glen Schlensker, who grows crops in Vanderburgh County with the help of his children and grandchildren.

The Schlensker Farm has been in his family for four generations, and now he says it’s time to pass it to the fifth.