FEMA offering assistance to disaster-struck families

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WEHT) Families in 8 Kentucky counties who were devastated by last weekend’s severe weather may apply for FEMA assistance.

Residents in these counties–including Muhlenberg and Hopkins counties–can apply for help online at disasterassistance.gov, call 800-621-3362 or use the FEMA mobile app. Applicants will need to provide the following:

A phone number where the applicant can be reached

A Social Security number

Their address at the time of the disaster

The address of where they are staying currently

A general list of damage and losses

Banking information should an applicant want direct deposit

If insured, the policy number or name of the insurance company or agent

FEMA’s Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams will be visiting afflicted areas to help applicants with assistance or information. Survivors do not need to wait to begin applying for FEMA aid.

Assistance may include financial help with temporary housing and home repairs. All receipts related to cleanup and repair should be kept, and applicants are encouraged to take photos of their damaged property for recordkeeping.

