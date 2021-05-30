FEMA releases final mobile vaccine clinic schedule for western Kentucky

A medical staff member prepares the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Tudor Ranch in Mecca, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

The final stops for next week’s mobile vaccination sites have been announced.

The mobile sites will be providing Pfizer vaccines. They will be providing second doses, as well as first doses and a referral list of places people can get their second dose.

Sites will operate from 10:00am to 4:30pm. These will be the last stops for the mobile sites.

Tuesday 6/1/21

First Baptist Church, 145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345

Perdue Farms, 5025 US-231, Beaver Dam, KY 42320

Wednesday 6/2/21

John F Kennedy Center, 515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420

Dunmoor Fire Dept, 30 East Elm Street, Dunmoor, KY 42339

Thursday 6/3/21

Dairy Bar (Ice Cream Shop), 31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree, KY 42455

Hawesville United Methodist Church, 360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348

Friday 6/4/21

UK Research and Education Center, 348 University Drive, Princeton, KY 42445

Marion City Police Department Parking Lot, 217 S Main St., Marion, KY 42064

Saturday 6/5/21

Henderson Fire Department, 333 Washington St, Henderson, KY 42420

Morgantown City Park Community Center, 227 Helm Lane, Morgantown, KY 42261

The site in Henderson at the UK Cooperative Education Center will remain open June 8 through June 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., to provide first and second doses.