FEMA releases final mobile vaccine clinic schedule for western Kentucky

The final stops for next week’s mobile vaccination sites have been announced.
The mobile sites will be providing Pfizer vaccines. They will be providing second doses, as well as first doses and a referral list of places people can get their second dose.
Sites will operate from 10:00am to 4:30pm. These will be the last stops for the mobile sites.
Tuesday 6/1/21
- First Baptist Church, 145 S Main St, Greenville, KY 42345
- Perdue Farms, 5025 US-231, Beaver Dam, KY 42320
Wednesday 6/2/21
- John F Kennedy Center, 515 S Alvasia St, Henderson, KY 42420
- Dunmoor Fire Dept, 30 East Elm Street, Dunmoor, KY 42339
Thursday 6/3/21
- Dairy Bar (Ice Cream Shop), 31 US Highway 41 N, Sebree, KY 42455
- Hawesville United Methodist Church, 360 Main St, Hawesville, KY 42348
Friday 6/4/21
- UK Research and Education Center, 348 University Drive, Princeton, KY 42445
- Marion City Police Department Parking Lot, 217 S Main St., Marion, KY 42064
Saturday 6/5/21
- Henderson Fire Department, 333 Washington St, Henderson, KY 42420
- Morgantown City Park Community Center, 227 Helm Lane, Morgantown, KY 42261
The site in Henderson at the UK Cooperative Education Center will remain open June 8 through June 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., to provide first and second doses.