Female Eagle Scout candidate from the Tri-State speaks about her project

DARMSTADT, Ind. (WEHT) — Now that females are eligible to join traditionally all-male Boy Scout Troops, one of the first ever female Eagle Scout candidates is looking to give back to a place special to her heart, right here in the Tri-State.

Thursday evening in a gym in Darmstadt, Elizabeth Knea was hard at work on her Eagle Scout project. Joined by family and friends volunteering their time to help, she’s working to build steps for a slip-n-slide at Camp Lakeview. The steps will be used to help kids climb a 40-foot-hill near the slide that is often difficult for them to navigate and has led to multiple bee sting bites on Elizabeth’s family members feet when they have made the climb.



“It’s really good for me and for the camp since the camp is also going through some hard times just because their main source of revenue is their summer camp that it does for week-longs and they stay there,” said Elizabeth.

When she finishes her project, Elizabeth will be one step closer to being one of the first female Eagle Scouts in history.



“She tagged along. We were really active with the cub scout troop and so for her to be able to do the scouting officially meant a lot to her so when she heard it she was like, ‘Let’s go!'” said Elizabeth’s mother Sara Knea.



While there’s no official family scoreboard, the 17-year-old Evansville native is also expected to beat her older brother to the prestigious “Eagle Scout” title, despite only being an official scout since February of 2019.



“I can’t even comprehend it, I’m so proud of her and all her leadership skills. She’s grown so much since February,” said Sara.



Elizabeth estimates it’s going to take about 208 slices of trex wood to make the steps a reality. She aims to have the project completed and stairs installed at the Camp by the end of this weekend.



So far, Elizabeth has raised over $7,000 for the project. Once she finishes a few other requirements for her eligibility, Elizabeth will be one of the first females ever given the title of Eagle Scout this fall.



“It’s really cool to finally get recognized as someone who can do that and it’s not just for the boys,” said Elizabeth.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 23, 2020)