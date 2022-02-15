HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – In light of three cases allegedly involving fentanyl, a conference in Henderson was held to discuss the impact of fentanyl on the community, as well as its significance.

In the conference, Michael Gannon, Drug Enforcement Administration Assistant Special Agent in Charge, talked about the indictment for three that were tried in Bowling Green. Gannon mentioned the overdose death that was allegedly caused by Destinee Vargason, 25, and Seth Stout, 21, both of Morganfield, and extended his condolences for the victim’s family’s loss. Gannon thanked all parties that assisted with the investigation.

Gannon went on to discuss the significance of fentanyl, stating that fentanyl was “fifty times more potent than heroine,” with “275 people a day, on average” dying “because of a drug overdose.” Later, he mentioned that, according to the CDC, over a 100,000 people a year are dying of a drug overdose. He mentioned “synthetic opioid” in reference to fentanyl. The chemicals are allegedly coming from China, and are being mass produced in Mexico, Gannon said.

Gannon emphasized that the community had to come together to help out those suffering with addiction. Gannon mentioned that when it came to drugs like cocaine, heroine, methamphetamine, or prescription pills, those things could be laced with fentanyl. “Drug dealers do not care what happens, all they care about is having the most highly addictive product, so they can make money.” Bannon stated in the press conference.

Gannon went on to talk about the second case involving Coriyahvon Lamont Outlaw, 30, of Evansville. According to Gannon, Outlaw was an inmate allegedly distributing drugs to another inmate. However, the inmate was able to be revived after taking the drugs, Gannon said. Gannon credited the Henderson County Detention Center for dealing with this situation.

Gannon called the community to action, saying that the community should be encouraging people suffering with addiction to get the help they need. Gannon said that by doing this, the fentanyl crisis could be resolved in the country.