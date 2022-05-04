MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — Two men are now in custody after police say they found a variety of drugs and a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Mount Vernon, Illinois.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, a Mount Vernon police officer pulled over a vehicle in the 400 block of Broadway after noticing it had a defective exhaust and only one working taillight. According to the police department, the officer searched the vehicle after developing probable cause.

Police say fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug equipment, drug packaging items and a loaded 9mm handgun were all found during the search.

20-year-old Guy G. Twiggs was arrested on charges of Armed Violence, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of 5-15 Grams of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Equipment.

28-year-old Tyler J. Williams was also arrested and charged with Possession of 5-15 Grams of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver 1-15 Grams, and Possession of Drug Equipment.