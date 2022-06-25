FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – There is a saying that you can do it until the cows come home. Attendees had a chance to go to the cows’ home instead on June 25.

June is National Dairy Month and Francis Lindauer and Sons hosted an open house on their dairy farm for participants to roam around the cows’ home.

The dairy farm held several activities during the open house such as Cow Yoga on the Farm, kids’ activities, free pizza and it would not be a dairy farm open house without ice cream! Those who attended the open house were given free tours to see the dairy operation in full swing.

The dairy farm is home to about 400 Holstein cows that are milked twice a day. Francis and Lindauer and Sons Dairy Farm produces about 4,000 gallons of milk a day.

The farm is located at 9331 S Club Road in Ferdinand. More information about the event can be found on the Francis Lindauer & Sons Dairy Farm Facebook page.