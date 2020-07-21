Ferdinand, Jasper historic properties receive preservation funding

Ind. (WEHT) — Two Tri-State historic properties will be preserved with funding help from the state of Indiana.

Christ the King Parish in Ferdinand was awarded $100,000 through the historic renovation grant program.

The money will be used to preserve the Chapel of Our Sorrowful Mother. The church is located on Chapel Hill Drive and was built in 1877.

“Ferdinand was founded in 1840 by a Croatian missionary priest named Father Joseph Kundek. He named this hill, the tallest hill in Ferdinand, in the township of Ferdinand, Mount Calvary. And he, in his mind’s eye, one day wanted to see a monument to Christ built here,” Diane Hoppenjans, Chairperson of the Friends of the Chapel, said.

MH Properties was also awarded more than $39,000 to preserve 706 and 708 Main Street in Jasper.

The 6,400 square foot structure has undergone several renovations dating back to 1888.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 20, 2020)