HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to Indiana State Police, the investigation began on September 27 after the Perry County Sheriff’s Office provided information on allegations of rape and sexual battery of a 23-year-old mentally deficient woman.

The investigation revealed that 26-year-old Austin Lehmkuler of Ferdinand allegedly drove the victim to a wooded area near the town of Siberia in northern Perry County and forced sexual acts on her.

On reviewing the investigation, ISP says the Perry County Prosecutor’s Office issued a search warrant on September 29 for Lehmkuler’s residence. After probable cause was found in the search, Lehmkuler was arrested.

Lehmkuler is currently being held without bond on the following charges: