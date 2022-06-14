FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Ferdinand is about to get a new town marshal.

Kerri Blessinger, will take over the job in Ferdinand. According to an official from Ferdinand, Blessinger is a 21 year veteran of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, She is also a Ferdinand native. Her background in managing and commanding the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office got the town’s attention. A town spokesperson also says Blessinger’s background in the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy as an instructor helped officials make their decision.

The official cited Lieutenant Blessinger’s strong investigative skills, specifically in the areas of child abuse, domestic violence, and sex crimes. He also says because of this, the city thought she was qualified to become the new town marshal.