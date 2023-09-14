FERDINAND, Ind. (WEHT) – Tucked away behind Main Street in Ferdinand is Traditional Arts Today, a non-profit featuring countless pieces of art and various art classes for around 100 local artists.

“I do feel our communities are getting better about showcasing artists,” says Artistic Director Kim Fischer, “but really this is a lot of how they showcase their art.”

The location on 9th Street has been the home for the group for five years. Known as the Muller House, the facility is a registered historical landmark in Indiana, built in 1867 and once home to the town’s first automobile. Fischer says the Carriage House next door houses various art classes.

“I would say most of our classes house about 10 to 15 people. And usually we put them out there and they sell out within days,” explains Fischer.

Program Director Alexianna Mundy oversees those classes, currently operating on a waitlist as the organization expects continued growth.

“It ranges from ceramics to pasta making and painting,” says Mundy. “I really try and get unique things.”

The popularity in that variety has led to the five year milestone, capped by a celebration on September 23 featuring a silent auction, live music, food, and live demonstrations from local artists.

“They specialize in pottery, painting, resin art, tye-dye, blacksmithing, and alcohol ink,” says Artistic Director Melanie Palombi.

With the five year celebration under their belt, Traditional Arts Today is already eyeing progress for the next five years.

“More of the same and more,” says Mundy. “We really just see more community involvement, getting those deeper connections, and continuing our work.”

To learn more about Traditional Arts Today, visit their website here.