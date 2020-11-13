Ferris wheel coming to Evansville

A couple watches family members ride a ferris wheel at the Fiesta Juarez fair on October 2, 2016 in Juarez, Mexico. Juarez, formerly known as the “Murder Capital of Mexico,”, has rebounded, as violence has dropped in recent years. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A 45 foot tall Ferris wheel is coming to Evansville!

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced the Ferris wheel will be coming to Main St. December 5 and 6 for holiday events, a Downtown Christmas, and the Christkindlmarkt.

Tickets for the Ferris wheel will be $5 per car and will be sold in person. Car handles and other surfaces will be sanitized after rides and riders will be required to wear a face mask.

The Ferris wheel runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on December 5 and from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on December 6.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)