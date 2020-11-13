Ferris wheel coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- A 45 foot tall Ferris wheel is coming to Evansville!
The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District announced the Ferris wheel will be coming to Main St. December 5 and 6 for holiday events, a Downtown Christmas, and the Christkindlmarkt.
Tickets for the Ferris wheel will be $5 per car and will be sold in person. Car handles and other surfaces will be sanitized after rides and riders will be required to wear a face mask.
The Ferris wheel runs from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. on December 5 and from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on December 6.
(This story was originally published on Nov. 12, 2020)