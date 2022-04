ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT) – Fibertech Plastics is partnering with Versiti Blood Center of Indiana by hosting a Mobile Blood Drive.

The blood drive is happening in Fibertech’s parking lot on April 6 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The company invites everyone to attend. People can sign up by scanning the QR code above.

For more information, please call Natalie Siebers at 812-983-2642, Extension 225.