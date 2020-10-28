Fibertech, Tri-State Food Bank to host food distribution

ELBERFELD, Ind. (WEHT)- Fibertech announced it will host a food distribution at its Elberfeld location November 13.
Fibertech is hosting the food distribution with the Tri-State Food Bank. There are no requirements to receive free food and the distribution is completely open to the public. Gates will be open from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.
(This story was originally published on October 28, 2020)
