NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Officials announced on Thursday that the annual Fiddler Fest in Newburgh has been canceled due to a shortage of catfish fiddlers.

According to a Facebook post from Friends of Newburgh, festival organizers were not able to find enough catfish fiddlers from suppliers. The festival was canceled last year during the pandemic.

Friends of Newburgh say they are hopeful that they will have enough fish to have the festival next year.