FIESTA EVANSVILLE canceled due to COVID concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) In a Facebook post, FIESTA EVANSVILLE announces its 2020 celebration has been canceled. It was originally scheduled for Sunday.
They say it’s due to the recent increase in COVID cases. Although they worked with the Vanderburgh County Health Department in developing a mitigation plan for the event, they ultimately decided to err on the side of caution to prevent further spreading of the virus.
FIESTA EVANSVILLE wants to show their unconditional support in promoting the health and wellbeing of the community at large.
(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)
