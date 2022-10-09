Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — From the east side to the west side, festival season is in full swing in the Tri-State. The 8th annual Evansville Fiesta took over Wessleman Park today. The festival is one of the largest Latino festivals in the region and typically brings in hundreds of people to the east side park.

Karla Razor is a Spanish teacher at the Signature School. Today, she was representing her country, Honduras, from head to toe.

“This is one of the typical dresses in Honduras and represents the colors of my country. The apron is an original painting of one of the towns in Honduras.,” she says.

Today’s event even brought a new tradition, a parade.

“It’s the first time we had the parade here in Evansville,” Razor says.

The festival not only had booths, foods, and a parade. It also showcased international performers, including a dance from Signature School students. Sophie Rodionova was one of the students who performed and says the dance had moves from two styles of dances.

“Half of it was flamenco dance and the other half was hip hop. And so, at the end, we came together, and I think that represents the community. When we came together, it creates something magical,” she says.

Rodionova was born in Ukraine but speaks Spanish. She spent her time today translating Spanish into Ukrainian and Russian at the Ukrainian booth.

“I also loved seeing everybody’s outfits and the different cultures,” she says.