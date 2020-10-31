Fifth Third Bank partnering with St. Vincent de Paul for Owensboro food drive

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) With the pandemic still keeping many from working full time or at all, keeping groceries stocked at home can be difficult. Fifth Third Bank and St. Vincent de Paul have teamed up to help struggling families this winter with a community food drive.

Non-perishable food items can be donated by dropping them off at either of Fifth Third’s locations in Owensboro:

500 Frederica Street

3205 Frederica Street

Food will be collected from November 1 through November 20.

Volunteers from St. Vincent de Paul will stock the donations in their food pantries for distribution.

St. Vincent de Paul is an international Catholic organization that assists with food, clothing, and other necessities regardless of religious belief.

(This story was originally published on October 31, 2020)

