Fight breaks out at rally for burned baby

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- A gathering to show support and to call on the Owensboro Police Department for more action after a baby girl was burned at a home in the area around the 500 block of Orchard St. turned violent Saturday. Andrew Boggess with the Owensboro Police Department says the two women involved in the fight are facing fourth-degree assault charges.

The rally started around noon across the street from the Owensboro Police Department before moving to the 500 block of Orchard Street, where demonstrators began yelling at the people in the home, hitting the home, and placing signs around the home.

Judy Lane attended the rally and says she has concerns with the case, saying justice is not being served for the baby. The Owensboro Police Department says they are tracking down leads and talking to medical professionals from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where the baby was initially taken, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was later transferred, to determine if this was an accident or a criminal case.

Some of the demonstrators, like Misty Hutchins, says that is not enough. Hutchins adds that the baby is recovering has been taken off a ventilator.

(This story was originally published on January 30, 2021)