UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Parents received a concerning call Thursday evening from Tammy Mosby, principal of Union County Middle School.

The phone call addressed a rumor that’s been floating around on social media. The rumor allegedly states that Friday would be “Fight Day” at the middle school.

Principal Mosby says that law enforcement is now getting involved in order to find out who is behind the rumors. The phone call made to parents says:

“Good evening. This is Tammy Mosby, principal of Union County Middle School. Our number one priority is safety and well-being of all stakeholders at UCMS. We have been working with local law enforcement as a result of a social media post that is circulating. The current social media posts of concern reference a ‘Fight Day’ at UCMS tomorrow. If anyone is aware of the parties that may be involved in the creation of any of these social media posts, then please email Tammy Mosby at tammy.mosby@union.kyschools.us or Shane Smith at shane.smith2@union.kyschools.us, or contact the Union County Sheriff’s Department. You can also call the Union County Public Schools tip line at 866-TIP-LINE (866-847-5463). Thank you in advance for speaking with your child about being a positive leader and the importance of respecting themselves and others.”