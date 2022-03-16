EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Federal Reserve increased its baseline rate which means the federal interest rate will rise by a quarter of a percent to a half of a percent.

“The higher rates because they will slow demand because they will fight inflation,” Daria Sevastianova, University of Southern Indiana associate economic professor explained. “That’s the demand side of inflation but at the same time to the effect that they slow spending which is key to our economy. Consumption is over 70 percent of our GDP.”

Sevastianova adds that when borrowing costs rise, people borrow less which slows demand which is what the Federal Reserve wants.

Though a raise in interest rates is being done to help decrease inflation… some consumers aren’t happy about the raise.

“Raising interest rates isn’t good for anyone,” Evansville resident Steve Dean said. “When we have a purchasing power, that’s more that we get to put out to purchase or we purchase less because of those interest rates. So I mean it does, personally affect us, and I think everyone has a car payment so yes it affects everyone.”

USI senior Easton Crisp says though his university has lower tuition than many others, many students could still fill the affects when borrowing student loans to attend school.

“People elsewhere with a lot higher tuition and stuff like that but I mean but it’s still, it’s going to be tough for sure but yes I think just anymore money again with moving on from college and graduating is going to be a lot,” Crisp said.

The federal rate is the benchmark interest rate bans charge for loans. that sets borrowing cost for different things including student loans, credit cards, mortgages and vehicles.

“The fed actually penciled in six more hike this year,” Sevastianova said. “So you see the current hike which is a quarter of a percent point is very small and will not be immediately felt so it will take months and subsequent hikes for the effects to truly kick in and slow the economic activity.”