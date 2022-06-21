MT. VERNON, Ind (WEHT) – The Posey County Commission gave the final approval for a historical marker and memorial bench in Mount Vernon where four men were lynched in 1878 on the courthouse lawn.

Sophie Kloppenburg, a local high school student, started the project after learning of the murders. County commissioners gave their approval after debating what the actual marker would say.

There will also be a QR code for people to scan with their phones that will direct to a website under construction by USI sharing the full backstory of the event. Kloppenburg plans to have a dedication in October. She said she is more than halfway to her fundraising goal of $7,500 having already purchased the memorial bench.