OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials say Owensboro residents who still want to trim shrubs and trees, are encouraged to take care of those chores as soon as possible as the seasonal end of yard waste collections is fast approaching.

City officials say yard waste chipping collections are suspended during leaf season as trucks are converted to leaf collection operations.

Officials say the final day for yard waste collection will be on the customer’s scheduled trash day during the week of October 10 through 14. The last opportunity for yard waste collections will be:

Monday customers: October 10

Tuesday customers: October 11

Wednesday customers: October 12

Thursday customers: October 13

Friday customers: October 14

The city of Owensboro says limb and brush collection will resume on February 16, 2023. Officials say bagged yard waste will continue to be collected during leaf season on the customer’s scheduled trash collection day.

City officials say Owensboro Sanitation customers have the option to haul limbs and leaves year-round to the Daviess County Transfer Station located at 2129 Grimes Avenue. For free disposal of yard waste at the Transfer Station, take a current copy of your Sanitation bill – located on either OMU or Daviess County water bill – and a photo ID.