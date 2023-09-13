JASPER, In. (WEHT) – The Jasper Parks & Recreation Board has unanimously approved a final design for a new swimming pool. Board director Tom Moorman says, “I think we’ve come up with a nice plan with inclusive waters with everything, from toddlers to seniors to everyone in between.”

The new pool will occupy the same physical footprint as its predecessor, with significant changes and additions. These include a wet deck, three slides, a volleyball net and a rock wall.

“We are going from a 50-meter pool to a different design,” says Moorman. “It’s a zero depth entry so it’s sort of a fan shape that will turn into a 25-yard, lap lane pool. So it’s smaller, but it provides more activities.”

The loss of a 50-meter lane in this new design is causing frustration for some residents. A petition demanding the retention of the lane for more athletics-oriented use has garnered nearly 800 signatures. We reached out to the creator of the petition but have not heard back.

Moorman says that he understands the concern, but he feels the new design is a better option for the community as a whole. “A 50 meter pool is wonderful for competition – we’re not really in that business. From our standpoint we are looking at how much recreation can we provide and how much usage we can get for the entire pool instead of just either end of the pool.”

The Jasper Parks Department says it will begin receiving construction bids later this fall with a contract to be awarded in January. Demolition of the existing pool will happen next spring, and officials hope the new pool will open Memorial Day weekend in 2025.