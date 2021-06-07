Final Evansville flag designs announced

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Flag Project committee has selected the final flag designs for the community to vote on. The city says the color palette in each option includes gold and dark blue to honor the seal of the city and state of Indiana.

Evansville residents van vote on which of these four flag designs they feel best represents Evansville, IN.

The Four Freedoms monument can be seen in each of the four finalists. Indigenous tribes are also represented in each submission; most notably Angel Mounds. A couple of the flag designs also have a crescent shape while mimics the oxbow bend of the Ohio River. Some even call Evansville the ‘Crescent City’ or ‘River City.’

Voting will be open to the public today at noon and will continue through June 30 at midnight. Voters will choose a rating from zero to ten for four new designs, with zero being the worst score and ten being the best. Votes can be placed on the Evansville Flag Project’s website, on Facebook or in-person at the Evansville Museum or any Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library location. You can only vote one time.