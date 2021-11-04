Final lunar eclipse of the year visible to the Tri-State this month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tri-State will have a front row seat the morning of Friday, Nov. 19, when a partial lunar eclipse takes place overhead. The eclipse, which gets underway on the 19th at 1:18 AM CST, takes place during the full moon and will be visible across North America.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves through the shadow of the Earth. During an eclipse, the moon darkens visibly over a period of a couple of hours and then becomes fully illuminated again.
During its journey around our planet, the moon skirts with the Earth’s shadow each month, passing a little above or below our spacey shadow. This particular eclipse is a partial eclipse, where the moon will appear slightly less than one hundred percent darkened.
The next eclipse involving the moon, a total lunar eclipse, will be visible in our area the evening of May 15, 2022.