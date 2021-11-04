Final lunar eclipse of the year visible to the Tri-State this month

A total lunar eclipse occurs as the full moon is shadowed by the Earth on the arrival of the Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, on December 21, 2010 in Truckee, California. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tri-State will have a front row seat the morning of Friday, Nov. 19, when a partial lunar eclipse takes place overhead. The eclipse, which gets underway on the 19th at 1:18 AM CST, takes place during the full moon and will be visible across North America.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the moon moves through the shadow of the Earth. During an eclipse, the moon darkens visibly over a period of a couple of hours and then becomes fully illuminated again.

During its journey around our planet, the moon skirts with the Earth’s shadow each month, passing a little above or below our spacey shadow. This particular eclipse is a partial eclipse, where the moon will appear slightly less than one hundred percent darkened.

The next eclipse involving the moon, a total lunar eclipse, will be visible in our area the evening of May 15, 2022.