OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – In this final wave of artist announcements, headliners include Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Leftover Salmon, Steep Canyon Rangers, Dan Tyminski Band, and The SteelDrivers.

Additional artists added to the ROMP 2022 lineup include: Cole Chaney & Wolfpen Branch, Lindsay Lou, The Quebe Sisters, Hackensaw Boys, Brennen Leigh, Dark Moon Hollow, and the Theo & Brenna Band.

In the initial lineup announcement, headliners included the Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band, and Rhiannon Giddens. The Grammy-winning Punch Brothers return to ROMP Festival for the first time since 2017.

Also on the initial lineup, We Banjo 3 returns to ROMP with their Celtic-inspired bluegrass, and guitar master Tommy Emmanuel will take the stage after a very popular appearance at the festival in 2021.

Rounding out the initial lineup are The Gibson Brothers, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Po’Ramblin’ Boys, East Nash Grass, and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road.

ROMP will take place June 22-25 at Yellow Creek Park. Tickets are on sale now at rompfest.com.