EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The City of Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation (EDPR) has released what it says are the finalized designs for an upcoming skate park.

“Sunset Skatepark will be located between Mickey’s Kingdom and the Evansville Water & Sewer Utility Sunrise Pump Station,” said Deputy Mayor and interim Director of Parks & Recreation Department Steve Schaefer. “By this time next year, a section of our Riverfront will be completely transformed into a public space where residents can ride, play, relax and learn.”

EDPR says the new concept for the Riverfront park was developed by Hunger Skateparks and uses requested features that stemmed from a March public input session. Updates include a new design for the manual pad in the center of the rink, redesigned ledges to include out and ride-on options, an Amoeba Bowl and a reconfigured bike zone.

“We’re proud of our local skate community for leading this effort,” said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. “When completed, Evansville will be home to one of the largest and most diverse skateparks in our state.”

EDPR says designers added plans for rain gardens to mitigate stormwater runoff. The design team also came up with an appearance for the park by pulling inspiration from the historic Mississippian culture that once thrived a few miles from the park’s location.

Construction on the park will begin this fall. Follow the park project on the Sunset Skatepark Facebook page or at this website. You can download the renderings here.