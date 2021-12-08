Financial audit for Green River District presented in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Mike Harmon, auditor of public accounts for the Green River Area Development District (GRADD), publicly released the results of an audit for the Green River District on Wednesday. The findings for the 2021 fiscal year found two major concerns.

Both concerns involved reporting the amount of funding set aside for relief plans–some involving CARES Act funds. Several loan and funding amounts were miscalculated, causing some financial statements to be overstating what amount of money was available or used. These miscalculations were largely believed to be due to a lack of safeguards in place to prevent and detect mistakes in financial statements. The auditor’s office recommended stronger controls be put in place.

“Today’s audit report release is the culmination of cooperation by many to increase the level of transparency and accountability among Kentucky’s 15 area development districts, allowing taxpayers and those who depend on services ADDs provide a clearer picture of how they are using public dollars,” said Auditor Harmon. “My office worked with the Kentucky Council of Area Development Districts, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, and others on House Bill 189 which passed unanimously in the House and Senate during the 2017 session of the General Assembly. I also want to give a special thanks to former Representative Jim DeCesare, and Representative Susan Westrom for sponsoring House Bill 189 during that session.”

Auditor Harmon’s office plans to present another audit for the Barren River Area Development District (BRADD) in Bowling Green next week.