Financial Crimes Unit launches investigation into Evansville Parks and Recreation Department

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville law enforcement source told Eyewitness News that officers with the Financial Crimes Unit have launched an active investigation into the Evansville Parks and Recreation Department.

Evansville Police Chief Billy Bolin said the city administration asked EPD to look into a situation that appears “unordinary” within the department.

“It’s early into the investigation and active so this is all we have at this point,” said Bolin.

The FBI in Indianapolis confirmed that agents in Evansville are “aware” of the investigation.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.