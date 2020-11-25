Fire at vacant home under investigation

FORDSVILLE, Ky (WEHT) A fire broke out at a vacant home in Fordsville on Sunday. The Fordsville Fire Department was called to the home around 9 p.m.

Firefighters say the initial call said there were people inside, but the home turned out to be vacant. Crews say the metal roof over the shingles made it challenging to get to the attic where the fire spread.

(This story was originally published on November 25, 2020)