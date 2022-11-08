WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Fire Crews in Warrick County spent much of last night battling a large brush fire in the area of Folsomville Degonia road. Eyewitness News was told that the fire was burning partially in a field and partially in a wooded area, between Lincoln Trail and Kelly Road. At one point, flames were reportedly getting close to at least one home. A witness to the fire says that a bonfire ignited the brush, and that this was the second time that firefighters responded to calls in the area last night.

As fire crews wrapped up early this morning, they were seen cutting down trees that were at risk of falling down after the fire. There are still some roads closed in the area, so commuters should expect delays.

Eyewitness News will update you on-air and online as additional details become available.