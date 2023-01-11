WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly.

The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene.

According to the Smith Mills FD, crews stayed on scene most of the day extinguishing hot spots and investigating the residential fire.

Officials say the investigation into the fire is ongoing. Deaconess EMS, Henderson EMA, Union County E911 and Henderson E911 also responded to the scene.