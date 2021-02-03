Fire crews spend more than 12 hours battling fire in Western Kentucky

MANITOU, Ky (WEHT) Manitou Fire Department, along with several other fire departments, spent several hours battling a structure fire Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. The owner says he was on the other side of the building when he heard an explosion. When he looked up, he says the building was on fire.

The call first came in just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. Crews from Richland, Nebo, Hanson, Morton’s Gap, Manitou, and Madisonville Fire Departments put the fire out around 10 p.m. About an hour later, they were called back to the scene when the flames rekindled. As of 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Manitou Fire Department says crews were still on scene.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

