OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – Fire damaged a two-story apartment building in Owensboro on Thursday.

Firefighters say it happened around 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Second Street. The fire damaged an apartment on the ground floor and then spread to the upper floor.

People living there at the time got out but some residents were treated for smoke inhalation. Several pets were also rescued.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.