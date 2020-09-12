Fire department raises flag in remembrance of 9/11

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- We reflect on a tragedy that has shaped the united states. On September 11th, 2001, terrorists hijacked and crashed planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania. Sending the country into a state of fear and mourning. In New York, hundreds died trying to escape. Among them, men and women sent in for rescue.

Now, 19 years later an Evansville fire department works to remind people of the sacrifices that were made that day.

“Amazed that something like that could happen.” The first thoughts going through the mind of now Perry Township fire chief Jerry Bulger 19 years ago when he first learned of the attack in New York City.

“I spent a lot of time glued to the TV just trying to understand what was going on and what it all meant for everyone,” Carrie Weber says.

Now it’s a question virtually everyone can answer. Where were you on September 11th, 2001?

“I was at work. I heard that the first tower had been hit and we were watching it on a little TV when the second tower got hit,” Weber explains.

On this day in 2001 when Bulger says he learned this life-changing news, he was working at the University of Southern Indiana. So when 2002 rolled around and he wanted to put up some type of display to commemorate the lives lost, he put it up, not far from the front fountain. Hanging out over the expressway for those passing by to see.

“For the number of people that died, I felt that we need to remember those people who died and to remember is to honor, ” Bulger explains.

Captain Carrie Weber spent the day out on the overpass Friday, “it’s easy for all of us to just kind of think about it for a few minutes. it’s doing service to the day as it needs to be done. “

Bulger started this tradition 18 years ago and there is no end in sight, “as long as I’m around, and hopefully, after I’m around, they’ll continue being here on the overpass. “

Weber just has one thing to say to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in 2001, “thank you.”

(This story was originally published on September 11, 2020)