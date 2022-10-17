EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Fire officials say the Morton Warehouse fire has been contained and is “under control.”

Early this morning, several residents of Vanderburgh and the surrounding counties reported seeing smoke and debris from a fire on the corner of West Franklin and Morton Avenue. Officials say there are still hotspots and that everything is now “under control.” Mike Larson, District Chief, held a news conference, which can be viewed in the player above.

The Evansville EMA announced the following road closures:

West Bound Lloyd Expressway

E Franklin St from N Morton Ave to N Kentucky Ave

N Morton Ave from E Franklin St to Division St

Division St from N Morton Ave to N Kentucky Ave

N Kentucky Ave from Division to E Franklin Ave

This is a developing story and we will keep you updated.