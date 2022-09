CYNTHIANA, Ind (WEHT) – A home was destroyed in the 11000 block of Gum Street in Cynthiana on Monday.

Officials say the fire was called in around 1 p.m. after a town utility worker saw the fire and began beating on the door. Reports say the people inside were asleep but managed to get out due to the worker banging on the door.

Firefighters say no one was injured, but the home was destroyed. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

This is a developing story.